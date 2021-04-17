Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo music event to be offered online on Sunday

Big live music events may be canceled, but that does not mean you can’t enjoy good music. To that end, the Big Hearts Rock ‘n Blues Online Show, a benefit music event produced in Mexico, will be shown Sunday at 6 p.m. CDT.

Feststream 2021, a free show organized by Tequila Rock ‘n Blues Explosion, seeks to raise awareness and funds for street animal rescue and neutering in Mexico. Organizers say a bonus segment for donors features a high-quality “bootleg video” of a 2020 Blues Brothers tribute concert in Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo. Donations will go to shelters and vets that have neutering and treatment campaigns.

“This truly is an important cause in Mexico, and we want to do much more in terms of neutering, treatment and feeding to give these homeless dogs and cats living on the streets of Mexico a better life,” said event organizer Bob Rempel of Winnepeg, Canada, and Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, Mexico. “There are reports of over 23 million homeless dogs and cats in Mexico. We’re based here with our fests and events, we enjoy the beaches and fine weather here, we love dogs and cats, we see the love they give back, so it makes good sense for us to continue to help support Mexico shelters and vets with neutering and treatment right now.”

The international lineup includes Kal David and Lauri Bono from the U.S., Clay Melton (U.S.), Fonzeca Caja de Pandora Project (Monterrey, Mexico), Ernest de Leon y su Banda de Blues (Mexico City), Mystic Highway (Canada) and many others.

The response from performers was so strong that organizers are now planning a second show for May 16.

“We love our big-hearted performers who stepped up,” said Rempel, “and all will be given first consideration when we put together our Big Hearts Live Rock ‘n Blues Event for the Cancún region for December 2-5, 2021 and further events we are planning for Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, Mexico City and Puerto Vallarta, as soon as Covid-19 allows us to.”

To watch the show, register online or through the organization’s Facebook page.