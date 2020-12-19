Jailed ex-governor of Quintana Roo weds Sinaloa beauty queen

Long days in a prison cell might have been relieved somewhat this week for a former Quintana Roo governor who can now enjoy matrimonial bliss.

Roberto Borge, 40, one of the up-and-coming young governors of the Institutional Revolutionary Party during the presidency of Enrique Peña Nieto, married a former beauty queen on Thursday.

Borge governed from 2011 until 2016 at which point he was more down-and-on-the-way-out than up-and-coming, having been accused of embezzlement.

A warrant for his arrest was issued in May 2017 and he was detained days later in Panama as he was about to board a flight to Paris. Borge was extradited to Mexico in early 2018 and has been custody awaiting trial ever since.

On Thursday, a judge entered the maximum security prison in Ayala, Morelos, and officiated at Borge’s wedding to model Norma Patricia de la Vega, who was Miss Sinaloa in 2015.

A lawyer for Borge said the 20-minute ceremony, held in visitation booths, was conducted with strict sanitary measures and attended by Borge’s father and sisters and the father of the bride.

Raúl Karin de la Rosa said the bride will be permitted to visit her new husband once every 15 days but with Covid-19 prevention measures required, including face masks, face shields and gloves.

Borge faces charges of money laundering, organized crime, the illegal sale of public property and embezzlement.

