With 1,486 participants, Jalisco breaks tequila tasting record

United by a special fondness for Mexico’s national drink, a crowd of 1,486 people gathered in Guadalajara, Jalisco, to taste tequila and beat the world record for the largest tequila tasting ever held.

Official Guinness World Records judge Natalia Ramírez Taledo congratulated Guadalajara residents on the record-breaking tasting, which took place on Sunday as part of the festivities surrounding the first National Tequila Day, designated by the national tequila industry in conjunction with state and local governments.

The distinction had been awarded to Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, just last Saturday for a tasting that was attended by 1,448 tequila tipplers. Toronto, Canada, won the title in 2013 for a tasting that drew just 341 participants.

The registration of volunteers for Sunday’s tasting in Plaza Liberación began several days ahead of time, and spaces filled up after just two days. Participants were guided by tequila master Jaime Villalobos Díaz through three different varieties specially distilled for the event.

Tourism Secretary Germán Ralis Cumplido highlighted the success of various initiatives that in recent years have linked the fiery spirit to Jalisco’s capital.

“With the Tequila Route we obtained the World Heritage designation, and today it’s an obligatory stop for anyone visiting Guadalajara. We currently have much more to offer tourists, because right now in addition to sightseers, culinary tourists are on their way.”

In the last 10 years, visitors to the eight municipalities that make up the Tequila Route have soared from 130,000 to one million annually.

