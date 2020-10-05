Jalisco cartel believed behind massacre of 6 in Mexico City

Six people were killed and another six seriously wounded Saturday in a gang-related massacre in the Mexico City borough of Azcapotzalco.

Authorities believe the attack was related to a dispute between an independent criminal operator and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), which authorities say is seeking to control criminal enterprise in the city.

According to official reports, armed civilians burst into a bar known to sell drugs and opened fire on the people inside. Three suspects who were later detained and are currently in custody told police they were hired by the CJNG to “clean the area,” said authorities.

Police believe that the target of the attack was a man they identified merely as Joel “El Choco,” who apparently controls drug sales in Azcapotzalco. His brother and cousin, who authorities did not identify by name, were among those killed in the attack.

An independent operator, El Choco nevertheless sustained powerful ties with various existing criminal groups in the city, including the Unión Tepito, El Ojos (which has since been taken down by federal forces), and the Tláhuac Cartel.

Persons close to the investigation said the CJNG is seeking to control criminal activity in all Mexico City and is attempting to eliminate independent operators like El Coco.

The other victims, police said, were people in El Choco’s close circle who served as his bodyguards.

Source: El Universal (sp)