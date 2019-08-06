The war between two cartels vying over territory in the state of Guanajuato continued on the weekend with the execution of a high-ranking member of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel.

The body of Adolfo “El Michoacano” Mendoza Valencia was found hanging from a highway overpass. Mendoza appeared in a video on social media on the weekend, bound to a chair and surrounded by heavily armed individuals wearing uniforms bearing the Jalisco New Generation Cartel insignia, “CJNG.”

One of them interrogates the semi-nude Mendoza, who admits he sold drugs in Valle de Santiago, where gunmen assaulted a police station on Friday, killing five prisoners and freeing another.

The voice on the video announces that the cartel had arrived in Valle de Santiago.

‘To everyone in the Valle de Santiago, we are the elite group of the four letters . . . We come to clean the municipality of all the plague, extortionists, kidnappers and killers of innocent people. A clear example, here we have the Michoacano, who was the head of the Valle de Santiago turf . . .

“We are coming for you, you filthy Marro, and all of your filthy people, those who entered the Valle de Santiago police station and killed innocent people.”

“Marro” is José Antonio “El Marro” Yépez Ortiz, leader of the Santa Rosa cartel, which is believed to have been behind Friday’s assault on the police station.

On Monday, a court indicted a Guanajuato judge who has been linked to the police station attack.

Police say Julio César Santiago “N,” a judge in the municipality of Valle de Santiago, gave information to the group that attacked the prison.

He was ordered held in preventative custody.

Guanajuato police announced that they have also arrested one of the participants in the assault. Luis Ángel “N” is accused of throwing bombs at the police station.

