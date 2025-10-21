Tuesday, October 21, 2025
HomeNews
News

Japan sends aid to Mexico after fatal flooding

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
People offering each other help in a flood scenario
As of Oct. 20, the death toll stands at 76, with 31 individuals still reported missing across Veracruz, Puebla and Hidalgo. (Carlos Nava/Cuartoscuro)

Japan sent humanitarian aid to Mexico following the severe flood that has affected five states and left at least 76 dead and dozens missing.

“Today, the Japanese government has decided to send emergency aid to Mexico to support the victims of the floods that affected five states,” Japan’s ambassador to Mexico, Kozo Honsei, said Tuesday. “I hope the people find relief and recover soon. Mexico and Japan are friends in adversity,” he added.

According to an official statement from the Japanese government, the decision responds to a specific request from the Mexican government. The aid package, provided through the Japan International Cooperation Agency, includes sanitary supplies that are intended for the communities hardest hit by torrential rains and flooding.

In addition to granting emergency aid, Japan has expressed its support at a diplomatic level. On Oct. 16, Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya sent a message of solidarity to his Mexican counterpart, Juan Ramón De La Fuente. Iwaya expressed his regret over the emergency situation, saying it caused him “great sadness to hear the news that many precious lives had been lost due to the floods.”

This is not the first time Japan has sent aid to Mexico in response to a natural disaster. In November 2007, the Japanese government sent aid for flooding in the states of Tabasco and Chiapas.

The torrential rains and flooding that affected the states of Veracruz, Hidalgo, Puebla, Querétaro and San Luis Potosí between Oct. 6 and 11 left a catastrophic scenario. According to official numbers, as of Oct. 20, the death toll stands at 76 with 31 individuals still reported missing.

Damage census underway as cleanup intensifies in flood zones: Tuesday’s mañanera recapped

Veracruz has the highest number of fatalities, totaling 34, with 18 people still unaccounted for. Hidalgo has reported 22 deaths and 8 individuals missing, followed by Puebla with 19 deaths and 5 missing. Querétaro recorded one death due to flooding.

Federal authorities are continuing their rescue and evacuation efforts as they conduct a census of the damage.

With reports from La Jornada and Infobae

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
A Pacific harbor seal

Pacific harbor seals vanishing from Baja California waters, study finds

MND Staff - 0
A study led by the Center for Scientific Research and Higher Education of Ensenada (CICESE) observed a 61.2% population decline on the Baja California Peninsula from 2016 to 2022.
IPN students

‘TlalocBox’ could streamline monitoring of Mexico’s water supply

MND Staff - 5
The device, invented by two students at the National Polytechnic Institute and named for the Aztec rain god, aims to provide cistern water quality data in real time.
restauarnt floating in the Gulf of Mexico

Veracruz restaurant swept to sea during flood comes ashore 570 km away

MND Staff - 0
After breaking from the city’s seawall on Oct. 10, the Tuxpan restaurant El Atracadero (The Dock) floated past the city of Heroica Veracruz and the popular tourist destination of Boca del Río before beaching near Coatzacoalcos on Friday.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC