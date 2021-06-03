Kidnapped Guerrero candidate located alive and well

A candidate for mayor in Guerrero and her family reappeared Wednesday after being abducted the day before.

Marilú Martínez Núñez, the Citizens’ Movement candidate for Cutzamala de Pinzón, was kidnapped with her family by approximately 10 armed men on Tuesday night.

The party’s candidate for governor in the state, Ruth Zavaleta, announced Núñez’s safe return on Twitter. “We have learned that the candidate and her family are well, fortunately. We are waiting for her to explain what happened …” the message read.

Before the reappearance, the head of the Citizens’ Movement in Guerrero, Adrián Wences Carrasco, had claimed that outgoing mayor Timoteo Arce Solís could be behind the abduction. Solís’ wife, Rosa Jaimes, is running against Núñez.

Meanwhile, another candidate reappeared in Puebla on Tuesday. Dr. Porfirio Eusebio Lima, a Green Party candidate for mayor of Acajete, admitted to faking his own abduction, but has yet to reveal his reason for doing so.

