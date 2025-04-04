‘Killer granny’ goes viral after shooting alleged squatters in México state

A 74-year-old grandmother identified by authorities as Carlota “N” has become the center of national controversy after a violent property dispute this week ended with two deaths and one injury in México state.

Dubbed “abuelita sicaria” (the killer granny) and “abuelita justiciera” (the vigilante granny) on social media, Carlota’s actions have sparked polarized reactions across Mexico and a bucketload of memes — ranging from praise to condemnation.

Ella es Carlota “N”, la abuelita de Chalco, que le disparo a dos hombres que presuntamente invadieron su casa. pic.twitter.com/hzzWV45vgY — El Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) April 4, 2025

The incident, partially captured by security cameras, occurred Tuesday in the Ex Hacienda de Guadalupe housing complex in the town of La Candelaria Tlapala, about 45 kilometers southeast of Mexico City in the municipality of Chalco.

According to officials, an armed Carlota arrived at the disputed property, accompanied by Eduardo “N” and Mariana “N.”

Without warning, she opened fire and killed a 19-year-old man on the spot and injured two others — a 51-year-old man who later died in the hospital and a teenager who needed medical attention — according to the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM).

Carlota and her companions were arrested on Wednesday, reportedly charged with double homicide — and also bribery after allegedly attempting to pay off the arresting officers.

According to initial investigations, Carlota claimed ownership of the property and accused those living there of being squatters, known in Mexico as paracaidistas.

In a country where disputes over land ownership are commonplace due to weak enforcement mechanisms, tenants’ rights laws in Mexico make it very hard for property owners to push squatters off their property — as noted in a Mexico News Daily article about the rigors of renting in Mexico.

Frustrated by what she perceived as inaction from authorities, Carlota reportedly took matters into her own hands.

However, conflicting accounts have emerged. The victims’ family stated they were tenants with a rental agreement provided by a third party, though they admitted uncertainty about whether that person was himself a squatter.

Moreover, images of one victim posing with firearms have fueled speculation about potential criminal ties among those attacked. Despite this, no definitive evidence has linked them to organized crime.

Carlota’s arrest has triggered widespread debate online. Memes, caricatures and even a corrido — a traditional Mexican ballad — have been created to immortalize her actions.

“ESTE CORRIDO SEÑORES…es PA LA ANCIANA CARLOTA”

Es el corrido de Ma Carlota Alfaro Quesada, la mamá del exdiputado Arturo Santana, militante de @PartidoMorenaMx

Dice q es una abuela q trae huevos.

Hoy está detenida en @FiscaliaEdomex con 2 hijos, acusada de doble homicidio. pic.twitter.com/tQAKixbIkv — Carlos Jiménez (@c4jimenez) April 3, 2025

The corrido portrays her as a figure of justice reclaiming her home: “An angry granny went to get rid of the thugs. They invaded her house. The granny wanted justice.” (See the full lyrics here.)

While some hailed Carlota as a hero who took matters into her own hands in response to systemic failures, others criticized her as a cold-blooded murderer, arguing that violence cannot be justified under any circumstances.

Across the nation, her story has raised questions about justice, property rights and the limits of self-defense.

One dissenting voice on social media stated, “Those who romanticize the old murderer… [she] is neither a vengeful grandmother nor a righteous grandmother; [she] is a hit woman.”

Meanwhile, supporters shared sentiments like, “A new Mexican superhero… none other than the avenging granny.”

Carlota’s legal status remains unresolved; as of Friday morning, she and her accomplices were being held in detention, but authorities reportedly had until the end of the day to transfer them to state prison for an initial hearing.

During her morning press conference Friday, President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed investigations into Carlota and the incident.

“We need to review it carefully,” she said. “We’ll await all the information from the state prosecutor’s office and then give our opinion.”

