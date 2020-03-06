Kindergarten director suspended for exorcism in Querétaro

A director of a kindergarten in Querétaro has been temporarily suspended after parents carried out an undercover investigation that revealed she was conducting exorcisms on their son.

A student of the Juan Caballero y Osio kindergarten had told his parents that the director of the school was mistreating him, so the concerned parents hid a microphone in his clothes to find out what was going on.

When the student returned home, his parents listened to the recording and heard the director attempting to exorcise their son.

“The blood of Christ has power,” the director can be heard saying as the boy cries. She tells the boy to take his jacket off, but he refuses to do so between sobs.

The school director also tells him that the exorcism is meant for children who misbehave, and when the boy continues to disobey her, she threatens him: “Do you want me to hit you? This hits hard.”

Local administrator Enrique de Echávarry announced the director’s suspension.

“As a precautionary measure we are going to remove the educator from the service of the school while we carry out the administrative process,” he said.

The parents of the child said that their son’s exorcism was not the only case of abuse in the school. They claimed there are other reports of physical and emotional abuse of students by teachers and administrators on its premises.

Source: Milenio (sp)