Kiss, Alice Cooper among 53 international bands at big CDMX concert

More than 60,000 people are expected attend a concert that begins today in Mexico City, bringing 53 international bands including Kiss, Alice Cooper, Slash and Apocalyptica.

Domination México will offer heavy-metal fans two days of performances on five stages at what organizers bill as a “world-class event.”

“This is the first edition, and we are betting on everything coming out wonderfully because we have given our best to have the best team, the best lineup and the best atmosphere,” said organizer Guillermo Parra.

Also part of the festival is a cinema that will show four movies each day, including cult classics like The Evil Dead and The Warriors.

Those looking for a more fast-paced form of entertainment can visit an arcade with 32 video games straight out of the 80s. The event also features a heavy-metal vinyl record store, another where collectible Funko pop culture figures can be purchased, a barber shop, a tattoo parlor “and even a church where you can marry, Vegas-style,” said Parra.

Domination México starts today at the Hermanos Rodríguez race track in Iztacalco, Mexico City.

