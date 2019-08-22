Lamborghini in Mexico City crash was reported stolen in 2017

The 2011 Lamborghini Gallardo that was totaled and abandoned in the Mexico City neighborhood of Roma last week was reported stolen and was likely connected to a car theft operation involving over 10 vehicles.

According to Mexico City prosecutors, the car was stolen in a violent carjacking in November 2017 in Guadalajara.

At the time of the crash, the vehicle was using a false registration number, which was discovered when it was taken to a police station.

Sources at the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (PGJ) said that they had spoken to a lawyer for the owner of the car, who could be held responsible for the damage to public property that occurred in the crash. The car’s owner could also face charges for receiving stolen property.

Police are also looking into the possibility that the driver at the time of the crash was the thief himself.

The theft might be connected to a serial fraudster who is facing more than 10 criminal investigations.

The suspect is a 25-year-old man who identified himself with the names Jussif Alejandro Marroquín, Abraham Campos Sanabria and Juan Carlos Parra. Police say that his scheme consists of posing as the son of a wealthy businessman to defraud used vehicle sellers, whom he would pay with bad checks.

Using that strategy, he was able to steal a BMW in Cancún, as well as a Mercedes Benz and a Harley-Davidson in Mexico City.

In 2018, he was arrested for the 2010 theft of a Porsche Panamera Turbo in Puebla, but was released several months later.

A photo of the Lamborghini has appeared on social media along with a man identified as “Guillermo” or “Soto Memín” who is carrying a gun in his waistband. He is suspected to be a member of the theft ring.

Source: Reforma (sp), Excélsior (sp)