Trucks stranded by the blockade in Oaxaca. Trucks stranded by the blockade in Oaxaca.

Lawmakers negotiate agreement to lift Oaxaca highway blockade

Oaxaca-Veracruz highway was blocked for 10 days

Thursday, April 11, 2019

The 10-day blockade  on federal highway No. 185, linking Oaxaca and Veracruz, concluded yesterday after the intervention of state and federal lawmakers.

Some 1,200 citizens of San Juan Mazatlán, a municipality in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, erected the blockade last week, demanding the delivery of millions of pesos in municipal funds bookmarked for infrastructure projects.

Mayor Macario Eleuterio Jiménez has been accused by some local citizens of corruption and embezzlement.

Oaxaca Interior Secretary Héctor Anuar Mafud Mafud told reporters that several rounds of negotiations between the people of San Juan and government representatives concluded when an agreement was reached, bringing the blockade to an end.

The newspaper Milenio reported earlier this week that the blockade, located near the community of Boca del Monte, had cost businesses millions of pesos in losses.

Source: Milenio (sp)

