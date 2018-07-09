LIghtning strikes kill five people in Michoacán

News

Scene of a fatal lightning strike that killed four people yesterday.

A family of four died while taking shelter beneath a tree

Five people died yesterday in Michoacán after they were struck by lightning in two separate incidents.

A family of four was killed by a lightning strike yesterday afternoon as they took shelter beneath a tree during an electrical storm near Urapicho in Paracho. The state Civil Protection office said two adults aged 26 and two children aged three and six were herding sheep when the storm suddenly struck.

Pedro Carlos Madujano said they died instantly when a lightning bolt struck the tree.

A 25-year-old man was killed in Zitácuaro when struck by lightning while working outdoors.

Civil Protection authorities issued a warning against sheltering beneath trees during electrical storms and urged people to avoid outdoor activities whenever possible.

