Los Cabos hotels near Covid capacity during Easter holidays

Over the Easter break hotels in Los Cabos registered 49% capacity, almost at the 50% limit permitted by Covid-19 restrictions.

For two consecutive weeks the holiday destination in Baja California Sur saw an average of 9,000 tourists per day with the lowest occupancy levels registered on April 6 at 42%.

San José del Cabo International Airport saw 60 flights a day during the two weeks of Easter, and transported approximately 90,000 tourists. That generated an estimated US $20 million, based on vacationers spending between $120 and $150 daily, and $400 on a hotel room, at an average of 2.3 guests per room.

The president of the Los Cabos hotel association, Lizly Orcí Fregoso, said the 2021 Easter season broke records for the highest nightly rate in hotels; nearly US $400 per night compared to around $300 in previous years.

She added that 60% of tourists to Los Cabos were from the United States, mainly from California, Arizona and Texas. Fregoso said the number of Covid-19 infections identified among tourists has remained under 1%, and that no tourist has required hospitalization.

In La Paz hotels were also close to the 50% limit for the whole month of March and until April 11. The 20,000 mostly domestic tourists contributed around $3.7 million to the region.

