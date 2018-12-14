Luxury hotel announced for Costa Canuva in Riviera Nayarit

A US $150-million Ritz-Carlton Reserve luxury hotel has been announced in the Costa Canuva development in the Riviera Nayarit.

Portuguese construction firm Mota Engil and Thor Urbana, a Mexico City real estate developer, said the new hotel, with 110 rooms and 45 villas, will open in 2022.

Costa Canuva is a $1.8-billion project that is being developed by Mota Engil on 25 hectares of prime coastal real estate, and will have a golf course and over 7,000 hotel rooms at five exclusive luxury properties.

The Ritz-Carlton Reserve is the second hotel that has been confirmed for Costa Canuva, but Mota Engil continues to look for more investors.

The first stage of the project concluded with the construction of the first Fairmont property in the region.

Costa Canuva is located in Costa Capomo, Compostela, 10 kilometers from Rincón de Guayabitos and 35 kilometers from the Puerto Vallarta International Airport, making it the beach community closest to the city of Guadalajara.

