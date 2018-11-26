News

The Mexican auto maker produces one or two of the high-performance vehicles per month

In the market for a high-performance, luxury sports car? There’s no reason to look beyond Mexico.

Vuhl, a company created by the brothers Iker and Guillermo Echeverría, is designing and making ultra-light sports cars at a plant in Querétaro.

“Vuhl is a Mexican company formed by Mexican partners with Mexican capital and we make very high-performance cars,” Guillermo told broadcaster CNN.

The design of each car is personalized with an average weight of just 600 kilograms and a top speed of 245-255 kilometers per hour.

“The speed is achieved [by using] very light materials, carbon fiber, titanium, aluminum and high alloy steel with a highly optimized structural design,” Guillermo explained.

Although some parts are imported from Europe, Vuhl cars are made completely in Mexico by a 100% Mexican workforce.

“They’re not assemblers, these are people with a much higher level [of knowledge], even a different level of enthusiasm. The people at Vuhl are trained for years,” Guillermo said.

Currently, the company is making just one or two cars a month although it has the capacity to make around 60 vehicles annually.

However, Guillermo said that there were no plans to significantly increase production of the vehicles, which sell for between 1.6 and 2.2 million pesos (US $77,000 – $105,000).

Vuhl has sold vehicles in the United Kingdom and the Middle East but the Echevarría brothers hope to find new customers closer to home in Mexico and the United States.

In 2016, the company opened its own boutique dealership in Mexico City and the same year its Vuhl 05 model featured in the Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex, England.

