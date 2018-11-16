Luztopía turns on the lights November 22 in Nuevo León

News

The largest Christmas lights festival in Mexico will open next week in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

Luztopía is a festival of lights featuring more than 250 illuminated figures standing up to eight meters in height. The event’s centerpiece will be an 18-meter-high Christmas tree at which a unique animated show will be presented every hour.

The event at Fundidora Park will also have a 15-meter-high castle, a magical tunnel with 3D visuals, a wintry village where Santa Claus has his home and live music.

Festival-goers can also grab a quick bite at Luztopía’s mercadito, where traditional Mexican street food like churros and elotes (corn on the cob) will be sold along with hot and cold beverages.

The mercadito, a traditional market space, also has a gift shop and several stands where artisans sell their crafts.

Luztopía, now in its second year, will open on November 22 and run every day until January 6 from 5:00 to 11:00pm, except on December 24 and 31.

The entrance fee is 50 pesos but children under three enter free.

Source: El Universal (sp)