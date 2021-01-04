Man accused of beating children to death in marital dispute

A man was arrested in Sonora on Saturday on three accounts of aggravated murder after he allegedly beat his three young children to death to take revenge on his wife.

According to authorities, Luis Alfredo “N,” 26, of Mineral de la Reforma, Hidalgo, is accused of killing his three children — aged 3, 7 and 8 — on Saturday and then fleeing to Sonora.

Authorities in Hermosillo arrested the suspect on the same day after a multi-state manhunt in Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Puebla and other adjoining states. He was handed over to Hidalgo authorities on Sunday.

The suspect is believed to have had an argument with his wife and that his motive was to cause her grief.

Police in Hidalgo became aware of the killings after the suspect’s father informed them, they said. His son had called to say that he had killed the children — whom the suspect had recently called “the best thing in my life” on a social media post displaying images of them.

When authorities arrived at the suspect’s home in Hidalgo, they found the three children dead.

Sources: El Universal (sp), ADN 40 (sp), Al Día Dallas (sp)