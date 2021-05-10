Man accused of killing his girlfriend by stabbing her 230 times

An 18-year-old was arrested in Baja California Sur on Friday on suspicion of killing his girlfriend by stabbing her 230 times.

Celso ‘N’ is accused of the April 30 murder in Mulegé and is being held in pre-trial detention after a judge determined that early evidence was sufficient to link him to the case.

The crime took place in a garbage dump in Villa Alberto Alvarado Arámburo.

According to the autopsy report puncture wounds to the chest caused the victim to suffer a collapsed lung, opening an air pocket which then filled with blood, known in combination as a hemopneumothorax.

Sources: Milenio (sp), Turquesa News (sp)