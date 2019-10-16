Just weeks after the launch of a campaign to combat sexual harassment on public transit, Mexico City police arrested a 27-year-old man for masturbating on the Metro and ejaculating on the legs of two women.

Police said the man boarded a train on Line 2 at the San Cosme station, and began masturbating as the train approached the Normal station.

The two women said the suspect suddenly started to masturbate after boarding the train and then ejaculated on their legs, after which he left the area.

The women, aged 38 and 19, asked police on the platform to arrest the man.

“The officials immediately arrested the 27-year-old man, and at the request of the accusers, decided to charge him,” the police report said. “He was taken to the office of a special prosecutor for sexual crimes, which will continue the investigation.”

Mexico City police have been working to crack down on violence and harassment on public transit this year. The effort includes monitoring exclusive spaces for women and stationing officers on platforms. Victims and witnesses of aggression can make reports at comodenunciar.cdmx.gob.mx.

Source: Sopitas (sp), Milenio (sp)