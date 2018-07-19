Man with record of sexual assault arrested in murder of eight-year-old

News

The suspect and Ana Lizbeth, whose body was found Tuesday.

The suspect was arrested in Juárez, Nuevo León, after police received a tip from a citizen

A 37-year-old man arrested yesterday in Nuevo León is the principal suspect in the abduction and murder of an eight-year-old girl on Sunday.

Juan Fernando N was taken into custody in the city of Juárez after a tip from a private citizen. The state Attorney General had offered a reward of 500,000 pesos (US $26,000) for information leading to the arrest of the killer.

Ana Lizbeth Polina Ramírez was taken in Juárez’s Vistas del Río neighborhood near an office where her mother worked. Surveillance video captured an adult male approach the girl and talk to her outside the building.

Her body was found on Tuesday on a vacant lot in the same neighborhood.

The suspect in the video was identified as a man with a criminal record for sexual assault against minors and had served seven years in jail.

The Attorney General’s office said Ana Lizbeth died of asphyxiation on Sunday night. No further details were released “to preserve the dignity of the victim and her family.”

