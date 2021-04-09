Man caught on video beating a woman identified as National Guardsman

A man who was caught on a surveillance camera throwing a woman out of his car and beating her in Mexico City April 4 has been identified as Luis Galicia, a member of the National Guard.

The incident took place in Coyoacán where neighbors, woken by screams, bore witness to the incident.

In the video the couple can be seen struggling in the vehicle before the woman is thrown out. The man exits and begins to beat her, then returns to the vehicle.

Neighbors called emergency services for help and one tried to intervene. The aggressor, realizing he had been seen, dragged the woman back into the vehicle and fled.

Police later located the vehicle, a Mustang, and the driver matched the man in the video. A search of the vehicle turned up a loaded firearm and 60 small bags of what appeared to be cocaine. The man identified himself as a member of the special forces unit of the National Guard.

“Tonight members of the [police] stopped a man associated with an attack on a woman in Calzada de las Bombas yesterday. This kind of violence against women is unacceptable in our city,” wrote Police Chief Omar García Harfuch on Twitter on April 6.

Though the woman, since identified as the attacker’s wife, declined to press charges the internal affairs office of the National Guard has begun an administrative process to sanction Galicia.

Mexico City prosecutors said the man claimed he attacked the woman after she confronted him about messages she had found on his phone. The couple were at a bar when the fight began.

According to the city’s Ministry of Women, 2020 saw a 5.4% increase in reports of domestic violence over 2019. Emergency calls for the same crime increased 7%.

