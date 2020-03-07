Man gets 83 years for raping, killing 11-year-old girl

A man from México state was sentenced to 83 years in prison for the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in the municipality of Chimalhuacán.

Roberto Buendía Díaz, 51, was found guilty of murder of the girl identified as Giselle who was reported missing on January 19 of this year. Her body was found in a vacant lot in the neighboring municipality of Ixtapaluca five days later.

Police determined that the girl had gone to a cyber café in Chimalhuacán where Buendía invited her to enter his house, which was connected to the business. He proceeded to rape and beat her, producing injuries that would ultimately lead to her death.

After killing her, he took her body to an area in Ixtapaluca called El Cerrito (The Little Hill), where it was found a few days later.

The femicide provoked protests in a state with one of the highest rates of violence against women in the country.

The state Attorney General’s Office said that its investigations clearly pointed to Buendía as the perpetrator of the crime, which led to his arrest on January 29.

Buendía was also ordered to pay a fine of 1.55 million pesos (US $77,500).

Source: El Financiero (sp), Sin Embargo (sp)