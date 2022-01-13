Man gives kidney to mother of girlfriend—who runs off and marries another

How far would you go for love? In a new trend on the video-sharing platform TikTok, some users have shared their most disastrous stories of love gone wrong.

And while tales of heartbreak abound, a Baja California man took the cake and went viral for his unmatched misfortune.

Teacher Uziel Martínez shared the news that he donated a kidney to his girlfriend’s mother. But within a month the woman left him and married someone else.

In follow-up videos, Martínez responded to comments on his viral post, providing more details of the incident.

“Don’t look so sad, she lost a great gentleman,” one viewer wrote. “Keep moving forward and find the perfect woman, [someone] who appreciates you.”

Martínez responded that in fact, he was doing well. He was healthy, despite only having one kidney, and did not hold a grudge against his ex.

“I don’t have anything against her … we’re not friends but we don’t hate each other. I only made [the video] for TikTok, I didn’t think it would get out of control,” he said, referring to the video’s wild popularity.

Another comment begged Martínez not to make the same mistake again, to which he patiently explained that such an error would be impossible: he only had one kidney left, and he planned to keep using it.

With reports from Milenio and De10