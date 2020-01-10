Man in custody for beating wife to death with belt and stick

A Tamaulipas man has been arrested in Nuevo Laredo for beating his wife to death with a belt and a wooden stick.

Identified only as Jennifer, of 22 years of age, the victim was discovered by the daughter of the landlady of the property, María Gloria, when the victim’s husband Nahúm, 39, invited her up to his apartment to see his wife.

María Gloria told authorities that upon seeing the lifeless body of the victim, she became scared and fled.

Nahúm also fled the scene in a 2003 Ford Mustang. He was found by police a few blocks from the apartment and taken into custody.

Investigations revealed that the woman suffered multiple injuries to her face and body. Police found a blood-stained belt, a wooden stick and a piece of glass they believe her attacker intended to use to harm her.

Neighbors said they consider Nahúm to be violent, possessive and addicted to alcohol and that the couple was constantly arguing, which often led to physical fights.

María Gloria, 53, said the couple had been living in the apartment for about four months.

Source: Milenio (sp)