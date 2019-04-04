Man injured in Chihuahua after pet jaguar escapes

Seeing a jaguar prowling in the street is not so unusual for residents of the Las Misiones neighborhood in the city of Chihuahua: the same animal has escaped three times from the house where it is kept as a pet.

Yesterday, it escaped again and attacked a construction worker employed at the house next door.

The man suffered back and arm injuries, and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Chihuahua Mayor María Eugenia Campos demanded action by the federal environmental protection agency, Profepa, due to the jaguar’s repeated escapes.

Campos said that while the animal’s owner may have all the required permits to keep it in the home, the animal has not been properly contained.

Municipal authorities seized the jaguar and took it to a local zoo.

Source: Milenio (sp)