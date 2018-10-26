A 22-year-old serial rapist from Tlalpan, Mexico City, has been sentenced to 100 years behind bars.

Víctor Ismael Flores Martínez was arrested in Tlalpan in November 2016 for sexually assaulting 10 women and committing aggravated robbery against seven of them.

Authorities said his modus operandi was to wait for his victims on the streets near the Tlalpan government offices. He then approached the women, threatened them with a knife and led them away to assault them.

In most of the cases, Flores took all the women’s possessions, including their clothes, to prevent them from following him.

Investigators said after his arrest that Flores always used abandoned vehicles to sexually assault his victims, leading them to believe the same person was responsible for the cases that had been reported.

A break in the six-month investigation came when Flores was caught by security cameras with a victim.

The case against him also included several positive identifications by victims and their relatives, and genetic tests.

Police are aware of 12 sexual attacks by Flores but two of the victims, both minors, declined to testify.

Source: Sin Embargo (sp), Excélsior (sp)