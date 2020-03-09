Man sentenced to 73 years for rape and murder of 17-year-old

A man from México state has been sentenced to over 73 years in prison for the rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl in the municipality of Chalco in February 2019.

According to police, Moisés Orlando López Miguel was with the victim in her home on February 8, 2019. He forced her into one of the bedrooms, where he proceeded to rape her. Afterward, he strangled her and left her body under the bed before fleeing the house.

Police from the state Attorney General’s Office were able to determine the identity of the girl’s attacker after they found her body. The evidence they gathered was sufficient for a judge to issue an arrest warrant for López.

On Sunday, the state attorney general said a judge sentenced López to 73 years and four months in prison for the crime and imposed fines of 321,062 pesos (US $15,362) and of 224,869 pesos (US $10,759).

The news came just after the announcement of another sentencing for femicide in the state. Roberto Buendía Díaz, 51, of Chimalhuacán, was sentenced to 82 years in prison for the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl late last week.

Source: Sin Embargo (sp)