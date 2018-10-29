Man walks off with bronze statue but doesn’t get far

News

A thief in Mexico City yesterday discovered that absconding with a life-size bronze statue was not as easy as he thought.

Police arrested the man as he was attempting to make a getaway on foot with his hefty loot.

Police alerted at about 9:30am that a man had pried loose a statue dedicated to politician and army general Ignacio Mejía Fernández de Arteaga, located at the intersection of Paseo de la Reforma avenue and Ricardo Flores Magón street, in the borough of Cuauhtémoc.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the man attempting to carry away the statue — partially concealed by a blanket — on a hand truck.

It is believed that the 45-year-old man intended to sell his booty for its bronze content.

The Paseo de la Reforma avenue could be a tempting target for anyone interested in a foray into the metals black market.

An official census says there are 42 sculptures installed along the thoroughfare, along with 24 vases and 14 cantera stone benches.

But manhole covers are an easier target than sculptures. The city government pays an average of 11,000 pesos (US $550) per cover; thieves sell them on the black market for about 360 pesos.

Other thieves set their sights higher and steal the copper electrical lines, which can then be sold for 90 pesos ($4.50) per kilogram on the black market.

Source: Milenio (sp)