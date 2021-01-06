Mass grave containing 16 bodies found in Tlajomulco, Jalisco

Authorities uncovered yet another clandestine grave in the municipality of Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Jalisco.

Located on an abandoned property, the grave contained 16 bodies, bringing the total number of bodies found in such graves since 2018 in the municipality, which is part of the Guadalajara metropolitan area, to 187. No other municipality has recorded so many.

The majority of corpses found were discovered throughout 2020 in two neighborhoods, El Mirador I and El Mirador II, where authorities exhumed 154 bodies.

Jalisco itself carries the unenviable title of being the state with the most bodies found in clandestine graves in all of Mexico, with a total of 445 corpses and skeletons and 397 body parts found in 2019 and 2020, according to the state Attorney General’s Office.

Jalisco is followed by Sinaloa, Colima, Sonora and Michoacán respectively.

The latest discovery was made on December 11 after citizens looking for a missing family member found a corpse on the empty property and alerted authorities. Forensic experts then took heavy machinery onto the property and discovered the other bodies.

On January 2, authorities in Tlajomulco made yet another grisly discovery: five bags filled with dismembered body parts in the Zapote del Valle neighborhood.

According to the National Registry of Clandestine Graves and Exhumed Bodies, 1,682 bodies were found in such graves throughout Mexico in 2019 and 2020.

Sources: El Universal (sp), Informador (sp)