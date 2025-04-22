Tuesday, April 22, 2025
HomeNews
NewsNorthern Border Zone

Satellite captures colossal dust wall as it moves over northern Mexico

MND Staff
By MND Staff
1
Satellite image of massive dust storm over Chihuahua
Satellite imagery of the massive dust storm over the Chihuahua Desert. (CIRA)

Time-lapse satellite imagery from the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) showed a massive dust storm barreling over northern Mexico between April 19 and 20.

The type of storm, known as a “haboob,” caused hazardous weather conditions throughout the region, prompting authorities to close the Pan-American Highway due to low visibility.  

This extraordinary phenomenon covered a large part of the central and southern parts of Chihuahua state, affecting at least 15 municipalities, including the border city of Ciudad Juárez. The storm originated in the municipality of Ahumada and quickly spread southward, covering towns, highways and urban areas, until reaching the state capital and surrounding municipalities. 

Videos on social media show a gigantic column of dust moving rapidly and covering everything in its path. 

Authorities in Chihuahua noted that these types of weather events are common during the summer in desert areas of the state, with varying degrees of intensity. However, Sergio Rodríguez, head of the General Directorate of Civil Protection in Ciudad Juárez, saidthat there has been no record, at least in the last 15 to 20 years, of a natural phenomenon of this magnitude in the state. 

“It was an atypical storm,” Rodríguez told news outlet NMás

So far, no injuries or significant material damage have been reported.

According to the World Health Organization, a haboob is a large, fast-moving wall of sand and dust driven by strong winds descending from a thunderstorm. The phenomenon typically occurs in arid and semi-arid regions. 

Chihuahua, in northwestern Mexico, is known for its arid and extreme weather, with 40% of its territory classified as having a dry climate. The state is home to the Chihuahua Desert, North America’s largest desert. The largest expanse is located in Mexico, including regions of the states of San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Coahuila and Durango.

The desert also reaches into the southwestern United States, including parts of Arizona, New Mexico and southern Texas.

With reports from Yahoo, Excélsior and NMás

1 COMMENT

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
China trade via Hong Kong

Hong Kong edges past Mexico in global trade ranking, riding wave of Chinese re-exports

MND Staff - 0
Mexico slipped one spot in the global ranking of the 10 largest exporters, but remained Latin America's top exporter in 2024, according to the World Trade Organization (WTO).
IMF forecasts Mexico's economy will shrink in 2025

Mexico only major economy projected to shrink in 2025, IMF report shows

MND Staff - 1
Sheinbaum noted on Tuesday that the Finance Ministry's forecast — that Mexico's economy will grow by 1.5-2.3% this year — doesn't coincide with the IMF's revised outlook.
Confiscated cocaine packages in rows on Mexican navy dock

Navy seizes 4 tonnes of cocaine off Guerrero coast

MND Staff - 1
The latest seizure brings the total amount of cocaine confiscated since President Claudia Sheinbaum took office on Oct. 1, 2024, to 36 tonnes.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC