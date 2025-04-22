Satellite captures colossal dust wall as it moves over northern Mexico

Time-lapse satellite imagery from the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) showed a massive dust storm barreling over northern Mexico between April 19 and 20.

The type of storm, known as a “haboob,” caused hazardous weather conditions throughout the region, prompting authorities to close the Pan-American Highway due to low visibility.

A large dust storm swept through northern Mexico over the weekend. It was so massive that it was clearly visible on satellite. pic.twitter.com/4EX2eQa8AB — AccuWeather (@accuweather) April 22, 2025

This extraordinary phenomenon covered a large part of the central and southern parts of Chihuahua state, affecting at least 15 municipalities, including the border city of Ciudad Juárez. The storm originated in the municipality of Ahumada and quickly spread southward, covering towns, highways and urban areas, until reaching the state capital and surrounding municipalities.

Videos on social media show a gigantic column of dust moving rapidly and covering everything in its path.

Authorities in Chihuahua noted that these types of weather events are common during the summer in desert areas of the state, with varying degrees of intensity. However, Sergio Rodríguez, head of the General Directorate of Civil Protection in Ciudad Juárez, saidthat there has been no record, at least in the last 15 to 20 years, of a natural phenomenon of this magnitude in the state.

“It was an atypical storm,” Rodríguez told news outlet NMás.

So far, no injuries or significant material damage have been reported.

According to the World Health Organization, a haboob is a large, fast-moving wall of sand and dust driven by strong winds descending from a thunderstorm. The phenomenon typically occurs in arid and semi-arid regions.

Chihuahua, in northwestern Mexico, is known for its arid and extreme weather, with 40% of its territory classified as having a dry climate. The state is home to the Chihuahua Desert, North America’s largest desert. The largest expanse is located in Mexico, including regions of the states of San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Coahuila and Durango.

The desert also reaches into the southwestern United States, including parts of Arizona, New Mexico and southern Texas.

With reports from Yahoo, Excélsior and NMás