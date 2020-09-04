Mattel issues new Barbie doll to mark Day of the Dead

With Day of the Dead looming, toy-maker Mattel has announced the release of the 2020 version of Day of the Dead Barbie after last year’s debut edition sold out.

The dolls and their clothing are exquisitely crafted, with an attention to detail that far surpasses that of a normal Barbie doll. And so does the price. These collectors’ editions are designed for adults and marketed at US $75. Versions of the 2019 model can be found through private parties on the internet for US $170 or more.

Last year’s Catrina wore a black mermaid-cut dress with elaborate embroidery featuring flowers, lace and butterfly appliqués.

This year’s dress is blush-colored, with a pearl-laden bustier and a bell-shaped satin skirt embroidered with skulls and flowers in pink, gold and blue partially topped by a lace overlay.

The Day of the Dead Barbie’s face is painted with the delicate patterns of a sugar skull and her hair is tressed into long braids reminiscent of Frida Kahlo. A flowered headband composed of skeletal hands cradling roses and marigolds is perched on her forehead and in her ears she wears large gold earrings with stylized skulls. On her feet is a pair of golden, peep-toe pumps.

Even the box is representative of the event with drawings of brightly colored papel picado, or cut paper. A large portrait of Day of the Dead Barbie graces one side of the packaging, while on the other is a description of the Day of the Dead as well as Barbie’s costume and accessories in English and Spanish.

“My hope for these dolls is that they’re able to bring more awareness to the Día de Muertos celebration,” the doll’s designer, Javier Meabe, explained. “I also know how important representation is in our community, and I wanted little girls to see themselves through this doll. Barbie has always been a doll that celebrates women and dreams, and inspires girls. I am beyond grateful that Barbie is now celebrating traditions and cultures that mean so much to so many people.”

The Day of the Dead Barbie 2020 is available for pre-order on the Barbie website as part of its collection of signature dolls. The doll will not ship until October 2, and purchases are limited to one per customer.

Source: El Financiero (sp)