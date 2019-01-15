Sonora mayor arrested at US border with phony passport

The mayor of Bácum, Sonora, was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents when he attempted to enter the United States with a phony passport.

Rogelio Aboyte Limón was arrested on December 27 but it was not until yesterday that sources in Mexican public security and the Morena party made the information public.

Party officials said they would not participate in the defense of its members or affiliated public servants accused of illegal activity in or outside the country.

Morena will request Aboyte’s formal removal from office.

Mayor Aboyte was last seen a few days before his arrest and has been absent from municipal council meetings since. His wife, Mariana Bernal, has attended in his place.

Aboyte has had run-ins with the law before. He was charged with trafficking drugs and people into the United States and sentenced to 84 months behind bars in 2012.

There is at least one other instance on record of Aboyte attempting to enter the U.S. using false documents.

The municipality of Bácum is one of eight that make up the historical territory of the Yoeme, or Yaqui, people. The region has seen a high incidence of activity by organized crime.

Source: Excélsior (sp)