Mayor’s new wheels offer protection against an AK-47 assault rifle

Not even bazookas and AK-47 assault rifles will be capable of penetrating the armored vehicle that the mayor of Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, intends to lease.

Armida Castro Guzmán called on suppliers to bid for a 30-month contract to supply a Class III armored Yukon SUV made by United States auto maker General Motors.

The Castro-led administration is seeking to lease that vehicle and 171 others, according to public tender documents posted online.

Five Chevrolet Suburban SUVs will be available for municipal councilors. Among the other vehicles the government wants to lease are more than 100 pickup trucks, five ambulances and a garbage truck.

According to the news website BCS Noticias, four companies initially made bids to supply the vehicles but two have since pulled out of the tendering process.

The company Umo Financiera del Centro, which said it could supply the 172 vehicles sought for 128.4 million pesos (US $6.6 million), appears likely to win the contract, BCS Noticias said.

Los Cabos government official Uriel Cabrera Flores said the successful bidder will be announced Friday.

Castro took office late last year after winning the 2018 mayoral election for the Morena party.

Los Cabos was ranked as the most violent city in the world in 2017 by the Citizens’ Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice, a Mexican non-governmental organization.

However, violence has fallen in the resort city and it didn’t feature among the 50 most violent cities in the world in the rankings for 2018.

