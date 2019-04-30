Mazatlán murder victim identified as Arizona woman

A woman who was brutally beaten and killed in Sinaloa has been identified as Holly Horsman, originally of Colorado Springs, Arizona.

Her body was discovered by a cleaning woman inside a beachfront rental apartment on Isla de la Piedra, Mazatlán, on April 22.

Horsman, 49, who also went by her maiden name Anderson, had lived in Mexico for 1 ½ years, said her sister Robin Anderson.

She described Horsman as an entrepreneur and a certified scuba diver who was planning to open a restaurant on a boat. “She was living the American dream in Mexico . . .”

Anderson was advised of her sister’s death by the United States embassy in Mexico but had had difficulty finding further information.

“I’m not getting information from anybody down there,” Anderson said. “All we know is that she was killed on Easter Sunday. They found her body Monday or Tuesday. I wasn’t notified until Thursday or Friday.”

She said her sister, who had two adult sons, was a kind-hearted person who loved life.

Anderson has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for a funeral.

Source: The Gazette (en), La Verdad (sp)