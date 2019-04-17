Medical platform Doctoralia sees triple-digit growth in Mexico

Online medical platform Doctoralia has achieved triple-digit income growth in Mexico during the past two years and now has almost four million monthly users.

The website serves as a space for people to ask questions about healthcare, offer opinions about treatments they’ve received and find a doctor or other medical professional, who is matched to their needs.

The site’s revenue comes from doctors and other healthcare workers who pay a fee to effectively advertise their services as well as access a range of digital tools that help them manage their practice

Income doubled in both 2017 and 2018 and, according to Mexico CEO Ricardo Moguel, there is no reason why that level of growth won’t continue this year.

Doctoralia was founded in Spain in 2007 and amalgamated with a similar Polish service called DocPlanner in 2016.

DocPlanner Group now operates in 15 countries, of which Mexico is the company’s third largest market after Brazil and Poland.

The Mexico-specific Doctoralia platform was launched in 2012 and has proved so popular that in 2018, it generated revenue of 22.5 million euros (US $25.4 million), 16.4% of DocPlanner Group’s total global income.

The company opened offices in Mexico in 2017 and now employs 202 people, including staff at its Mexico City headquarters and consultants who work in several cities across the country.

The number of people using Doctoralia in Mexico is growing at a rate of 45% a year and last year reached an average of almost four million a month, a figure that accounts for about 13% of the 30 million global users.

More than 133,000 health care professionals are registered on the site and, on average, Mexicans use Doctoralia to make 197,000 appointments a month. Around 3,000 people leave opinions on the site in the same period.

Frederic Llordachs, a doctor and co-founder of Doctoralia, said the platform helps steer people away from unreliable online medical information that could pose a health risk.

Source: El Economista (sp)