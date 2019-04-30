News
mexico careers Guess which pays more.

Medicine is top paying career in Mexico; music, performing arts is worst

The average monthly salary in the medical field is 17,449 pesos

Tuesday, April 30, 2019

Medicine is the best paying career in Mexico with an average monthly salary of 17,449 pesos (US $920), according to the Mexican Competitivity Institute (IMCO).

The sum is twice that of the worst paying career, music and performing arts, whose average monthly salary is 8,385 pesos (US $442).

The institute’s “Compare Careers” index, which lists the average salaries of careers requiring university and technical school education, says the national average monthly salary is 6,687 pesos (US $352), but career professionals with higher education earn an average of 12,076 pesos (US $637).

According to the list, the 10 best paid careers in Mexico are:

  1. Medicine 17449 pesos;
  2. Electronics and automatization 15,109 pesos;
  3. Environmental science 14,320 pesos;
  4. Publicity and marketing 13,765 pesos;
  5. Business and management 13,750 pesos;
  6. Accounting 13,357 pesos;
  7. Mathematics 13,232 pesos;
  8. Construction and civil engineering 12,858 pesos;
  9. Mechanical engineering 12,843 pesos;
  10. Industrial, electrical and technical engineering 12,581 pesos.

And the 10 worst careers are:

  1. Music and performing arts 8,385 pesos;
  2. Alternative education services 8,484 pesos;
  3. Social work 8,575 pesos;
  4. Therapy and rehabilitation 8,639 pesos;
  5. Preschool education 8,724 pesos;
  6. Audio and video production 8,973 pesos;
  7. Multidisciplinary and general studies 9,040 pesos;
  8. Dentistry 9,230 pesos;
  9. Education assessment and orientation 9,645 pesos;
  10. Economics 9,692 pesos.

IMCO noted there has been a 2% increase in the percentage of the Mexican labor force with a university degree. In 2018, 21% had completed some level of higher education, compared to 19% in 2008.

The institute also revealed that 57% of those with university degrees held professional level jobs compared to just 13% of those with only a high school education.

Although IMCO noted that salaries for university graduates have decreased in recent years, it highlighted that the advantages over a high school diploma are significant: university graduates earned an average of 72% more last year than those with only a high school diploma.

University graduates are also 50% less likely to be employed in the informal economy than those with only a high school education.

Source: Excélsior (sp)

RELATED COVERAGE
Reader forum

MORE NEWS

OPINION

MEXICO LIFE

MORE RECENT STORIES