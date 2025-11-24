Mega-blockades expected to impact transit in more than 20 states

Truckers and farmers are blocking highways across Mexico this Monday, Nov. 24 as they call on the federal government to combat insecurity and extortion and provide more support for producers of crops such as corn and beans.

The megabloqueo, or mega-blockade, was expected to shut down highways in the majority of Mexico’s 32 federal entities.

Among the highways that had been blocked or partially blocked by 9 a.m. Monday were the Mexico City-Toluca highway, the Mexico City-Puebla highway and the Mexico City-Querétaro highway.

Highways in states in northern Mexico, the Bajío region, western Mexico, central Mexico, southern Mexico and southeastern Mexico were all expected to be blocked on Monday.

The main organizations participating in the nationwide protest are the ANTAC truckers’ association, the National Front for the Rescue of the Countryside (FNRCM) and the Movimiento Agrícola Campesino (MAC), a farmers’ group.

Insecurity on Mexico’s highways has long been a problem for truckers. According to the president of ANTAC, David Estévez, trucks are targeted in up to 70 robberies per day.

He said that truckers are also commonly extorted by state and municipal police at roadblocks.

“Insecurity has increased since the past six-year term of government and shows no sign of stopping,” Estévez said, adding that between 54 and 70 trucks are robbed on a daily basis.

Transportistas y campesinos bloquearon al menos 36 puntos en 17 estados del país La México-Toluca y la México-Querétaro, entre las más afectadas Exigen seguridad, freno a las extorsiones y apoyos al campopic.twitter.com/Jm0aQkdIPL — Manuel Lopez San Martin (@MLopezSanMartin) November 24, 2025

Truckers are also demanding that authorities improve the processes to issue license plates and driver’s licenses. They say that applications for license plates and licenses have been rejected for no good reason in some cases.

Farmers are demanding greater support from the government to compensate for low prices for some crops, especially corn. In late October, farmers across Mexico took to the streets and highways to protest what they consider to be low and unsustainable prices for their produce. They have been calling on the government to increase the guaranteed purchase price for their crops. Many farmers are also opposed to proposed reforms to the National Water Law.

On Sunday night, the federal Interior Ministry (Segob) issued a statement reiterating its “full willingness” to dialogue with truckers and farmers. It proposed a meeting at the federal Interior Ministry offices in Mexico City at 11 a.m. Monday, with the government to be represented by officials from the National Water Commission, the Agriculture Ministry, the Economy Ministry and Segob.

However, leaders of ANTAC, FNRCM and MAC said they couldn’t attend a meeting at such short notice.

President Claudia Sheinbaum noted that dialogue between the government, truckers and farmers has already taken place.

“They’re not blocking [highways] because there is no dialogue,” she said.

However, Jeannet Chumacero, an ANTAC vice president, said that no progress had been made on truckers’ demands after months of meetings with federal authorities. She highlighted that ordinary citizens in light vehicles have also been victims of robberies and attacks on the nation’s highways.

The purpose of the megabloqueo is to get the federal government to “pay attention” to the situation, Chumacero said. The National Guard is the main federal security force tasked with patrolling the nation’s highways and preventing crime on them.

But Chumacero said that some National Guard personnel, as well as state and municipal police officers, engage in acts of “corruption and extortion” on highways.

The highway blockades are expected to remain in place for an extended period on Monday, a situation that will be a headache, if not a nightmare, for many motorists as well as passengers on long-distance bus services. Ambulances and other emergency vehicles were expected to be allowed to pass through the roadblocks, although they too will likely face delays.

With reports from Milenio, Reforma, El Financiero and Aristegui Noticias