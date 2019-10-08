Magazine’s readers name Mérida world’s best small city

The capital of Yucatán, Mexico’s safest state, is the recipient of yet more international recognition: Mérida has been named the world’s best small city by the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards.

The city’s natural and cultural attractions, the warmth of its people, the quality of its gastronomy and high level of public security added up to make it the top choice among magazine readers.

In making the No. 1 spot, Mérida beat out Dresden, Germany; Québec; Salzburg, Austria; Puerto Vallarta; Bergen, Norway; Florence, Italy; Puebla; Monte Carlo, Monaco; and Cologne, Germany.

The award is another in a long list of recognitions and achievements recently earned by Yucatán’s cosmopolitan capital. In 2018, Mérida topped the United Nations (UN) City Prosperity Index for Mexico, which rates quality of life. This summer, it was Mexico’s third fastest-growing destination for summer vacations.

In early September, Ceoworld magazine named Mérida North America’s second safest city, and later that month it hosted the 17th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates.

Previous winners of the Condé Nast award are Istanbul, Turkey; Florence, Italy; Tokyo; and San Miguel de Allende.

“We are very happy to see Yucatán continue to position itself both inside and outside of Mexico,” said Governor Vila Dosal. “This recognition is another result of the publicity strategies we have carried out with the help of various sectors . . . Without a doubt, we trust that together we can make Yucatán the best destination in Mexico and the world.”

One of the elements that played a role in its selection as best city was being an entrance point to the state of Yucatán and the tourist regions of the Yucatán Riviera, the Costa Maya, Pucc and the Mundo Maya.

The city itself is renowned for its colonial architecture, museums, art galleries, theaters, open-air cafes, bars, traditional clothing vendors, parks, hotels and wide range of restaurants.

Other winners in Mexico were the Rosewood in San Miguel De Allende, named best hotel in Mexico, and Esperanza, an Auberge Resort in Cabo San Lucas, named the country’s best resort.

Source: Milenio (sp)