3 Mexican airlines rated among world’s worst

Three Mexican airlines were rated as among the worst international carriers operating in the United States in an analysis by travel website usebounce.com.

The analysis of 71 airlines placed VivaAerobus second from the bottom with a score of 3.6 out of 10. Its in-flight entertainment, meals and seat comfort were all rated one out of five, and its staff service was awarded two out of five.

Volaris was third from the bottom in 69th place with a score of four. It gained one point for in-flight entertainment and two points for meals, seat comfort and staff service. Despite its superior ranking, Volaris received 379 complaints to VivaAerobus’ 27 from January through June.

Both airlines were seen as unusually stingy on their maximum free baggage allowance: VivaAerobus offers 15 kilograms of free luggage, while Volaris only gives 10 kilograms.

Interjet, which has been shut down by financial problems, was fifth from the bottom with 490 complaints and one out of five for in-flight entertainment.

They all fared better than Colombian budget airline Viva Colombia, which was declared the worst international airline operating in the U.S.

The top of the list was dominated by Asian carriers who occupied the first nine positions. Japan’s Ana All Nippon Airways, Singapore Airlines and Korean Airlines were rated as the top three.

The scores were calculated based on punctuality, maximum free baggage allowance, the number of complaints received by airlines from January through June, staff service, meals, in-flight entertainment and seat comfort.

The bottom of the barrel rankings for Mexican airlines will come as no surprise to thrifty travelers: the consumer protection agency Profeco took action against VivaAerobus and Volaris earlier in November, accusing them of committing an “abusive practice” by charging for carry-on baggage.

Bounce, the company that conducted the study, helps travelers find and reserve luggage storage in airports.

