Friday, May 10, 2024
Which 10 Mexican cities just broke high temperature records?

By MND Staff
Tourists in Puerto Progreso, Yucatán may have gotten more than they bargained for, as city registered temperatures of nearly 45 C
Tourists in Puerto Progreso, Yucatán may have gotten more than they bargained for, as city registered temperatures of nearly 45 C. (Martín Zetina/Cuartoscuro)

Mexico City, Mérida and Puebla were among 10 Mexican cities where record high temperatures were recorded on Thursday, according to the federal government.

Germán Martínez Santoyo, director of the National Water Commission (Conagua), posted a government infographic to the X social media platform that showed that the current heat wave has broken temperature records in Mexico City, Toluca, Cuernavaca, Ciudad Victoria, Mérida, Campeche, Progreso, Torreón, Puebla and Querétaro.

A Conagua infographic shows the 10 cities that saw record high temperatures on Thursday
The middle column shows the date of the previous high, while the column on the right shows Thursday’s new record on Thursday.

Points of note:

  • The previous record high in Mexico City stood for less than a month.
  • The previous record in Puebla stood for more than three-quarters of a century.
  • The previous record in Cuernavaca stood for more than three decades.
  • Ciudad Victoria, the capital of Tamaulipas, was the hottest city in Mexico on Thursday, ahead of Matlapa, San Luis Potosí.
  • The new temperature record in the Gulf of Mexico port city of Progreso is almost three degrees higher than the previous record.

The Reforma newspaper reported that 16% of Mexico’s automatic meteorological stations recorded temperatures above 40 C (104 F) on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a station in Gallinas, San Luis Potosí recorded the hottest temperature in the country. The mercury soared to an infernal 49.6 C in that community.

How hot has it been where you live? Let us know in the comments.

With reports from Reforma

