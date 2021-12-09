A film directed by Guadalajara native Guillermo del Toro is among the American Film Institute’s top 10 movies of 2021.

Nightmare Alley, based on William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel of the same name, is an American neo-noir psychological thriller starring Cate Blanchett and Bradley Cooper.

Del Toro, director of Academy Award-winning films Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, co-wrote its screenplay with his wife, Kim Morgan.

Among the other directors with films considered the year’s best by the AFI are Steven Spielberg, Denis Villeneuve, Paul Thomas Anderson and Jane Campion. The honorees will be celebrated at a private reception in Los Angeles on January 7.

The AFI movies of the year are Coda, Don’t Look Up, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, tick, tick… BOOM!, The Tragedy of Macbeth and West Side Story.

The AFI also announced its top 10 television programs of 2021 on Wednesday. They are Hacks, Maid, Mare of Easttown, Reservation Dogs, Schmigadoon!, Succession, Ted Lasso, The Underground Railroad, Wandavision and The White Lotus.

“AFI is honored to shine a proper light upon the most outstanding screen stories of 2021 and those who worked collaboratively to bring them to screens large and small,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI president and CEO.

“From soaring in spirit to dark and dangerous, from heartbreaking to hilarious, these are the stories that have united us in uncertain times and continue to drive culture forward.”

Mexico News Daily