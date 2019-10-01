Firm plans 7-billion-peso industrial park in Querétaro

The Mexican construction firm Construye Industrial announced that it will build a 7-billion-peso (US $354-million) industrial park in Querétaro, its third in the state.

To be located in the municipality of Colón, just 4.5 kilometers from the Querétaro Intercontinental Airport, the Kaizen industrial park will house both industrial and commercial facilities, as well as services such as a gas station and a 150-room hotel.

The investment includes 3 billion pesos for industrial logistics and manufacturing facilities and build-to-suit lots. Another 2.5 billion will go to data and call center offices, general offices and the hotel. And 2 billion pesos will be dedicated to commercial investments.

The Kaizen project will be LEED-certified, making it a green facility through the use of a sustainable transportation network, 100% renewable energy and the inclusion of green spaces.

The gas station will be the first in Mexico to offer not only gasoline and diesel but natural gas and electrical charges.

Construye Industrial says the project will generate around 1,500 jobs both directly and indirectly through the establishment of 150 businesses. It said it hopes to establish better salaries in the area due to the growth and development of different types of commercial services available to local residents.

