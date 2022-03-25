Mexican wins international entrepreneur of the year award

A Mexican woman is one of five winners of an international entrepreneurship competition for people aged 35 and under.

Alejandra Ríos, CEO of culinary experiences and events company Ambrosía, was selected by a panel of international judges as a winner of the 2022 edition of the One Young World “Entrepreneur of the Year” award, which is judged on the positive social impact of the candidates’ ventures and how they are inspiring others with their leadership.

One Young World, a United Kingdom-based organization, describes itself as “the global forum for young leaders” and is backed by renowned figures such as singer and activist Bob Geldof, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Announcing Ríos as one of the five winners, One Young World noted that Ambrosía, a Mexico City-based company, is a leader in Mexico in the creation of culinary experiences and events. It offers catering for events such as weddings and corporate functions, among a range of other services.

The organization also acknowledged that Ríos is the founder of investment fund Meraki Ventures and the “youngest shark” on the seventh season of reality television show Shark Tank México, in which entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to potential investors.

One Young World describes Ambrosía as a “leading culinary experiences and events company.”

“Additionally, Alejandra is an angel investor in projects such as Básicos de México, The Positive Foods, among other projects. She has also been actively involved in other venture capital funds such as Amplifica and 500 Startups, focused on promoting entrepreneurship in Mexico and Latin America,” the organization said.

Básicos de México is a clothing company while The Positive Foods manufactures products such as tortillas and cookies.

According to a biography on Ríos’ personal website, she completed a business management diploma at the Ibero-American University in 2006 before joining the Ambrosía board of directors the same year.

Ríos has also completed a leadership and management course at New York University, a finance degree at the Monterrey Institute of Technology and an MBA at Harvard Business School.

When she was included on the short list for One Young World’s award in late February, she tweeted, “It is an honor to be nominated together with these incredible young entrepreneurs who are having a positive global impact.”

Ríos and the four other entrepreneurs of the year – two from the United States, one from Colombia and one from the U.K. – will be presented with their award at the One Young World 2022 Summit, to be held in Manchester, England, in September.

