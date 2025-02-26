Wednesday, February 26, 2025
HomeNews
NewsYucatan Peninsula

Fyre alarm: Mexican officials clueless about fraudulent festival’s reboot on Isla Mujeres

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Isla Mujeres
After spending four years in prison for fraud, Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland says he has "amazing plans for Fyre 2." Quintana Roo authorities say they didn't get the memo. (Katrina Julia/Unsplash)

The Fyre Festival, a fraudulent luxury music festival held in 2017 that was the subject of documentaries released on Netflix and Hulu, is attempting a second edition on Isla Mujeres in Mexico’s Riviera Maya. 

However, local Quintana Roo authorities say they have not authorized the forthcoming festival — which is scheduled to take place in just three months. 

“Derived from information circulating in the media about the event ‘Fyre Festival II,’ the General Directorate of Tourism of Isla Mujeres informs that no person or company has requested permits from this office or Municipal Government department for said event,” the city government of Isla Mujeres said in a statement on social media. 

News of the event’s return spread fast online after its 33-year-old founder — and convicted fraudster — Billy McFarland posted on X on Monday that the festival would take place on Isla Mujeres from May 30 to June 2.  

In his post, McFarland wrote that “Fyre 2 is a three-day escape to the Mexican Caribbean” where attendees will “explore by day” and “come together at night to celebrate with music.”

The press release also promises first-class accommodations thanks to a collaboration with the “Mexican Caribbean’s finest hospitality providers.”

 

Acknowledging the festival’s spectacular failure in 2017, for which he spent four years in prison, McFarland promises that this time around, he’ll do things right. 

“I’m sure many people think I’m crazy for doing this again. But I feel I’d be crazy for not doing it again,” he wrote. “The new team and I have amazing plans for Fyre 2. The adventure seekers who trust the vision and take the leap will help make history.” 

Tickets for Fyre 2 range from US $1,400 to $1.1 million.

What happened with Fyre 1?

The original Fyre Festival, which sold day passes for $500 to $1,500, and VIP packages including airfare and accommodation for $12,000, was scheduled to take place in April 2017 in the Bahamas. It gained popularity after it was heavily promoted on social media by influencers and celebrities before unfolding in a monumental disaster. 

When attendees arrived at the still-under-construction venue on the island of Exumas, they were met with major disorganization, flimsy camping tents instead of luxury villas and the now legendary cheese sandwich, which was served to underwhelmed attendees on the first day of the event.  

As images of the makeshift festival went viral on social media, bands that were booked to perform, such as Blink-182 and Major Lazer, canceled their performances. 

One year later, McFarland pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud, bank fraud and making false statements to federal officials.  

With reports from CNN and Sky News

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Bombardier aircraft parts manufacturing floor in Queretaro, Mexico, with a large sign that says "Bombardier" off to one side attached to support girders. A large fuselage is on a raised platform with workers at stations underneath.

Preliminary 2024 numbers put Mexico FDI at nearly US $37B

MND Staff - 0
That figure broke records for Mexico's highest preliminary FDI total, although the percentage that came from companies new to Mexico was significantly low.
President Claudia Sheinbaum in Durango, ceremonially shoveling a pile of debris as part of a tour of a new water treatment plant coming online near Durango city, Mexico, in March.

New plant to provide clean water to the 200K residents of thirsty Durango city

MND Staff - 1
The state capital of Durango badly needs the new Guadalupe Victoria water treatment plant to replace the city's use of contaminated wells caused by aquifer overexploitation.
Egg prices in the U.S. have reached all-time highs

Eggmergency at the border: CBP cracks down on egg smuggling from Mexico

MND Staff - 1
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data showed a 29% increase in egg detentions at U.S. ports of entry from October 2024 to February 2025.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC