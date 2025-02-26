The Fyre Festival, a fraudulent luxury music festival held in 2017 that was the subject of documentaries released on Netflix and Hulu, is attempting a second edition on Isla Mujeres in Mexico’s Riviera Maya.

However, local Quintana Roo authorities say they have not authorized the forthcoming festival — which is scheduled to take place in just three months.

🔥 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE pic.twitter.com/8gnv6gNPb4 — Billy McFarland (@pyrtbilly) February 24, 2025

“Derived from information circulating in the media about the event ‘Fyre Festival II,’ the General Directorate of Tourism of Isla Mujeres informs that no person or company has requested permits from this office or Municipal Government department for said event,” the city government of Isla Mujeres said in a statement on social media.

News of the event’s return spread fast online after its 33-year-old founder — and convicted fraudster — Billy McFarland posted on X on Monday that the festival would take place on Isla Mujeres from May 30 to June 2.

In his post, McFarland wrote that “Fyre 2 is a three-day escape to the Mexican Caribbean” where attendees will “explore by day” and “come together at night to celebrate with music.”

The press release also promises first-class accommodations thanks to a collaboration with the “Mexican Caribbean’s finest hospitality providers.”

Acknowledging the festival’s spectacular failure in 2017, for which he spent four years in prison, McFarland promises that this time around, he’ll do things right.

“I’m sure many people think I’m crazy for doing this again. But I feel I’d be crazy for not doing it again,” he wrote. “The new team and I have amazing plans for Fyre 2. The adventure seekers who trust the vision and take the leap will help make history.”

Tickets for Fyre 2 range from US $1,400 to $1.1 million.

What happened with Fyre 1?

The original Fyre Festival, which sold day passes for $500 to $1,500, and VIP packages including airfare and accommodation for $12,000, was scheduled to take place in April 2017 in the Bahamas. It gained popularity after it was heavily promoted on social media by influencers and celebrities before unfolding in a monumental disaster.

The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dressing. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/I8d0UlSNbd — Tr3vor (@tr3vorx) April 28, 2017

When attendees arrived at the still-under-construction venue on the island of Exumas, they were met with major disorganization, flimsy camping tents instead of luxury villas and the now legendary cheese sandwich, which was served to underwhelmed attendees on the first day of the event.

As images of the makeshift festival went viral on social media, bands that were booked to perform, such as Blink-182 and Major Lazer, canceled their performances.

One year later, McFarland pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud, bank fraud and making false statements to federal officials.

With reports from CNN and Sky News