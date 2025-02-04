Mexican producers exported over 110,000 tonnes of avocados for Super Bowl guac

The Association of Avocado Producers and Packers Exporters of Mexico (Apeam) said that avocado producers in Mexico sent more than 110,000 tonnes of avocados — equivalent to over 250 million pieces of the green fruit — to the United States for this year’s Super Bowl on Feb. 9.

This year’s figure is slightly lower than 2024, when Mexican producers sent 130,000 tonnes of avocados.

Apeam said that avocado exports reflect the efforts of thousands of Mexican workers, including producers, packers and field technicians.

“[The Super Bowl] significantly impacts both the Mexican and American economies,” Apeam told the newspaper La Jornada. “The entire process adheres to the strictest phytosanitary, safety, and quality standards, positioning us as leaders in worldwide avocado production.”

Approximately 80% of the avocados sent to the U.S. are grown in the state of Michoacán.

“The Super Bowl serves as the avocado’s fiesta because that’s when we all celebrate it,” Héctor Avilés, general manager of Abokados, Mexico’s top avocado packing plant, told ESPN in 2024.

“In Michoacán, [the avocado is] celebrated on that day because there was a lot of work involved in the weeks leading up to it, and in the U.S., because [the avocado] is on people’s tables. I imagine cheese was once the top staple for families who watched the Super Bowl, but we know now that it’s avocados from Michoacán.”

The export process in Michoacán begins between the end of December and the beginning of January, when crops are ready to harvest.

In January, producers from Jalisco announced the shipment of approximately 17,000 tonnes of avocados to the U.S. ahead of the Super Bowl.

Mexican avocados have become a staple ingredient of Super Bowl snack tables, used mainly to prepare guacamole. However, avocados are popular with U.S. households year-round. According to Apeam, the annual consumption per capita of avocado in the U.S. is 4.1 kilograms, making it the largest consumer of avocados worldwide.

With reports from La Jornada, El Imparcial and TV Azteca