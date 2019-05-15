Mexican wines make history, join top-10 winners at Concours Mondial

For the first time ever Mexico was one of the top 10 medal-winning nations at the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, an international wine contest also known as the United Nations of Fine Wines.

Mexican wines won a total of 39 medals, including 12 golds and two grand golds, at the 2019 edition of the event, held in Aigle, Switzerland, earlier this month.

The medal tally made Mexico the 10th most successful country at the competition behind Spain, France, Italy, Portugal, Switzerland, Chile, China, Bulgaria and South Africa.

“For the third consecutive year, Mexico set a new record in terms of participation and the number of medals won, and consolidated itself, like never before in the 26 years’ existence of the competition, among the top 10 countries on the medal table,” said contest president Baudouin Havaux.

“Mexican wine is an international reality. The results of the 2019 Concours Mondial de Bruxelles will without a doubt provide greater visibility for Mexico, its producers and its exceptional wines,” he added.

A judging panel made up of more than 340 international wine experts awarded medals to Mexican still and sparkling white, rosé and red wines.

The two grand gold winners were the 2016 vintage of Caipirinha, a blend of Cabernet-Sauvignon, Syrah, Nebbiolo and Malbec made by the El Cielo winery in the Valle de Guadalupe region of Baja California, and a 2014 Malbec made by the Roganto winery in the same region.

Caipirinha, which is aged in French oak barrels for 24 months, was also awarded the prestigious International Revelation Red Wine prize, beating out 5,393 other contenders.

El Cielo, which grows grapes on 95 hectares in Mexico’s premier wine region, won nine other medals for its wines.

“Something exceptional occurred this year, not just because 39 Mexican wines received medals but also because the Baja California winery El Cielo, in addition to claiming a total of 10 prizes, won a grand gold medal and one of the greatest recognitions of the contest: the title of one of the seven revelation wines of 2019,” Havaux said.

Gustavo Ortega Joaquín, CEO of El Cielo, said that being the most successful Mexican winemaker at the event for a third year running generated “enormous happiness and satisfaction” for the company.

“It confirms the consistency of our wines but it’s especially a wonderful surprise to receive the special trophy for the International Revelation Red Wine 2019; it’s the highest ambition to which any wine producer can aspire,” he said.

Here is the full list of Mexican wines that won medals.

Grand Gold:

El Cielo Caipirinha 2016

Roganto Malbec 2014.

Gold:

Vino de la Reina Nebbiolo 2015

L by Baumgartner 2015

Viñedos SMA Malbec Reserva 2017

El Cielo Perseus 2015

El Cielo Sirius 2012

El Cielo The Capital Grille Reserva 2016

Hilo Negro Escala 2015

Monte Xanic Calixa Cabernet Sauvignon Syrah 2017

G&G Reserva Especial 2016

Roganto Syrah 2015

Vinícola Regional de Ensenada Inspiración Coco Nebbiolo 2015

De Cote Atempo Rosé 2018

Silver:

Emevé Shiraz 2015

Emevé Cabernet Sauvignon 2014

Vino de la Reina Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

Vino de la Reina Syrah 2017

Casa Pedro Domecq XA Blanco

Finca Sala Vivé Brut Rosé

Casa Madero Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

Casa Madero Malbec 2017

Casa Madero Merlot 2017

El Cielo Orión 2015

El Cielo Eclipse 2017

El Cielo Mi Viejo Molino 2016

El Cielo Rosas & Xocolate 2015

Encinillas La Casona 2016

Puerta del Lobo Syrah 2017

Monte Xanic Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

Monte Xanic Calixa Syrah 2017

Guanamé Malbec 2016

Don Leo Linde Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot 2014

Viñedos Palomino Marroc 2017

Casta de Vinos Casta Negra 2015

Cordus Nebbiolo 2015

De Cote Atempo Sauvignon Blanc 2018

De Cote Inédito Blanco 2018

L.A. Cetto Nebbiolo 2015

Source: El Universal (sp), El Vigía (sp)