Tuesday, January 27, 2026
HomeFood
FoodNews

Mexicans will spend how much on tamales next Monday?

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
It is estimated that 40 million tamales are eaten in Mexico on Feb. 2, with most of them purchased at informal establishments such as street stands and local markets. (Cuartoscuro)

Mexicans will spend some 1.2 billion pesos on tamales for Feb. 2 in honor of Día de la Candelaria (Candlemas Day), a festivity that marks the end of the Christmas season and which is traditionally celebrated by Mexicans with a feast of tamales. 

Based on data from INEGI and the restaurant industry, experts estimate that Mexicans consume around 40 million tamales on Feb. 2, with most purchased from street vendors and local markets.

Día de la Candelaría is a Catholic holiday in Mexico that’s all about the Baby Jesus. That helps the sale of tamales on Feb. 2, as those who found a tiny plastic replica of the infant in their slice of Rosca de Reyes earlier this month must — by tradition — provide the tamales for the festivities. (Gabriela Pérez Montiel/Cuartoscuro)

According to the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco Servytur), in the days leading up to and including Candlemas, 1.2 billion pesos (US $70 million) are spent nationwide on tamales and atole, the sweet, warm corn-dough beverage that often accompanies them.

With an average price of around 25 pesos (US $1.45) a piece, this industry benefits approximately 13,000 businesses dedicated to the production and sale of tamales.

Unlike other high-spending seasons, the economic influx is not directed towards large commercial chains. Rather, it is distributed throughout a network of neighborhood shops, public markets, small restaurants and street stalls, amplifying the “tamal day’s” territorial and social impact.

According to long-standing tradition, those who found the baby Jesus hidden in the Rosca de Reyes on Jan. 6 must pay for the tamales on Feb. 2 (or prepare them themselves). Therefore, the social pressure of procuring the tamales ensures a steady flow of customers over the coming days.

Every region of Mexico has its own varieties of tamales, but the most common ones include chicken tamales, rajas (Poblano chile strips) tamales, sweet tamales and mole tamales.

In Mexico City, the Los Pinos Cultural Complex (the former residence of Mexico’s presidents) will join in the celebration with a culinary event offering over 80 varieties of tamales. The festival, dubbed Encuentro de Sabores Tamaleros, will take place from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entrance is free. 

With reports from Milenio and El Economista

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
jaguars on the tracks

Rare sightings of jaguar cubs and a black bear on railroad tracks go viral in San Luis Potosí

MND Staff - 0
Black bears and baby jaguars — both protected species — are known to live in the Bajío state, but they are rarely seen, especially along railroad tracks.
Blue Commander, an oil tanker at a Mexican port

Under mounting US pressure, Pemex cancels scheduled oil shipment to Cuba

MND Staff - 2
As the United States appears to actively seek regime change in Cuba, Mexico's state oil company Pemex canceled plans to send a shipment of crude oil to the communist-run island this month, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Nación de Vinos brings the best of Mexican wine to the capital

Diana Serratos - 0
Drink, dine and delight at Mexico's biggest wine show of the year — Mexico City's Nación de Vinos.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC