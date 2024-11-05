Would Sheinbaum have a better relationship with Harris than Trump? Mexicans weigh in

A majority of Mexicans believe that President Claudia Sheinbaum would have a better relationship with Kamala Harris as president of the United States than with Donald Trump.

That is one of the findings of a poll of 1,000 Mexican adults conducted by the newspaper El Financiero in October.

The poll also found that more than four in ten respondents believe that Vice President Harris will win Tuesday’s presidential election, while around one-quarter think that former president Trump will prevail.

Here is a summary of the poll results, published by El Financiero on Tuesday.

Most Mexicans think Sheinbaum would have a better relationship with Harris

Of the 1,000 people polled, 52% said that Sheinbaum — Mexico’s first female president — would have a better relationship with Harris as U.S. president than with Trump.

If she wins the presidential election, Harris will take office as the United States’ first female president on Jan. 20.

Just 4% of poll respondents said that Sheinbaum would have a better relationship with Trump than with Harris.

Just over one-quarter of respondents (26%) said that the Mexican president would have an equally good relationship with the U.S. president no matter who wins the election, while 18% said they didn’t know who Sheinbaum would get on better with.

Harris favored to win

Asked who they think will win the U.S. presidential election, 43% of respondents nominated Harris while 24% opted for Trump.

The remaining 33% said they didn’t know who would win — a reflection of the closeness of the contest, according to polls.

Two-thirds of Mexicans have a ‘bad’ opinion of Trump

El Financiero’s poll found that Harris is far more popular among Mexicans than Trump, who in 2015 infamously accused Mexico of sending “rapists” and other criminals to the United States.

Just over half of respondents said they had a “very good or good” opinion of Harris, while just 10% of those polled said the same about Donald Trump, who has pledged to carry out a mass deportation plan that could affect many Mexicans who live in the United States.

Only 14% of respondents said they had a “bad or very bad opinion” of Harris, while 67% said the same about Trump.

Almost 60% of Mexicans have little or no interest in US elections

Almost one-third (31%) of 1,000 Mexicans polled by El Financiero said they had no interest in Tuesday’s elections in the United States, at which voters will also elect members of Congress.

An additional 26% expressed little interest in the U.S. elections.

Just over one in five respondents (22%) said they had “a lot” of interest in the elections, while 15% said they were “somewhat” interested.

Six percent of those polled told El Financiero they didn’t know how interested they were in the elections in the United States.

A majority of Mexicans see Mexico-US relations in a positive light

Just over half (53%) of Mexicans polled by El Financiero described relations between Mexico and the United States as “very good or good.”

The two countries are each other’s largest trade partners and collaborate on a range of other issues including security and public health.

Just over one in five respondents (22%) said that relations between Mexico and the United States are “bad or very bad.”

The two countries are engaged in long-running disputes over energy and genetically modified corn policies in Mexico, while former president Andrés Manuel López Obrador “paused” government relations with the United States Embassy in Mexico earlier this year after U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar voiced concerns over the controversial judicial reform.

With reports from El Financiero