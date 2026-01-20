Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Mexico leads LatAm in AI patents after IP office reports record year

Head of IMPI Santiago Nieto Castillo sitting at a desk
IMPI, headed by Santiago Nieto Castillo, noted that the record number of filings last year responds to public policies that promote innovation, and to the objectives of Plan México. (IMPI/Facebook)

The Mexican Institute of Intellectual Property (IMPI) reported that it granted a record number of patents in 2025, with a clear increase in trademark and other distinctive sign applications and registrations. 

According to IMPI, last year it granted 972 patents to Mexican individuals, the highest figure in 30 years and the highest level since comparable records began in 1995. Furthermore, the agency said that 150 patents remained unpaid at the end of the year, which would bring the annual total to 1,112 Mexican patents. 

This figure far exceeds the approximately 700 patents granted by IMPI in 2024, which means an increase of close to 38% year over year. 

IMPI noted that the record number of filings last year responds to public policies that promote innovation, and to the objectives of Plan México, a federal program that seeks to use national patents as a driving force for economic development and technology transfer.

Interestingly, 2024 also saw a record number of patents, revealing a positive trend over the past two years.

Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup (taking place in Mexico, Canada and the United States), IMPI reported it granted 344 trademark registrations for brands linked to the sporting event. 

On a global scale, IMPI referenced data from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), which ranks Mexico 11th for the total number of patents granted, 11th for total trademark registrations granted, 14th for trademark applications submitted, and 7th for registered trademarks in force.

Finally, the agency said it published 14 declarations of protection for geographical indications during 2025, with the aim of promoting and exporting Mexican products. Some of these included Maya chewing gum from Quintana Roo and Campeche, Chignahuapan Christmas ornaments, and wines from the Querétaro wine region, among others.

As regards Artificial Intelligence (AI) filings, Mexico stands out regionally.  

According to the Latin American Artificial Intelligence Index, Mexico is leading in the number of AI patents among Latin American countries. Together with Brazil, these two countries account for approximately 95% of AI patent filings in the region.

